LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a deadly crash involving an RTC bus and scooter Tuesday night.
According to police, officers responded to a crash near Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue around 10:07 p.m. involving a bus and a two-wheel scooter operated by a 16-year-old boy.
The bus was traveling south on Boulder Highway, in the bus lane, and collided with the scooter south of Indios, police said.
"A juvenile, considered a pedestrian, was riding a standup electric scooter eastbound on Indios Avenue in the street, near the south curb, passing traffic that was stopped for a solid red traffic signal. A traffic collision occurred when the juvenile failed to stop and crossed the travel path of the bus." police said.
The rider died at the scene.
Boulder Highway was closed in both directions between Indios and Flamingo while police conducted their investigation. The bus driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, according to LVMPD.
The juvenile's death marks the 125th traffic-related death in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2021.
The Clark Coroner's Office will release the identity of the scooter rider once next of kin has been notified.
