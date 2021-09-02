LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 16-year-old from Summerlin fatally stabbed a man in his home after leaving first period at school, and then returned to class, according to an declaration of arrest that FOX5 obtained from Clark County Family and Youth Services.
Ethan Goin, 16, has been arrested and charged with open murder in connection with the death of 48-year-old Vergel Guintu from Las Vegas on Aug. 27. According to the report, Guintu's wife and mother-in-law were at home at the time when Goin allegedly broke in to the Summerlin residence located in the 10000 block of Kenton Place.
According to the report, detectives interviews with the family indicated that Guintu had just taken his 9-year-old son to school and was in the kitchen, his wife was upstairs when there was a noise. Guintu left his mother-in-law to see what the noise was. Moments later, the mother-in-law heard another noise, and saw an intruder dressed in black with a mask and hood pulled tight around the face. The intruder passed in front of her, according to the report. She then observed Guintu lying on the floor in a pool of blood, the report said.
Guintu's wife then came downstairs, saw Guintu and called 9-1-1 around 9:47 a.m., the report said. Arriving Las Vegas Metropolitan police were unsure whether the intruder still was in the home, and moved Guintu to a nearby home. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue arrived pronounced him dead at 12:45 p.m. The time LVFR arrived was not disclosed in the report.
Crime scene analysts and forensics technicians collected a light colored hair from the victim's wrist area, which did not match the hair color of any other family member, the report said.
The next day Aug. 28, police canvassed the area and were advised there was a suspicious person in the area moments ahead of the 9-1-1 call. The interviewee advised that they saw a white male with blonde hair walking south on Marino Hills Drive just south of the crime scene. The interviewee said the person was wearing all black, putting something in a backpack and had red marks on his arm, the report said.
On Aug. 28, police noticed a male fitting the physical and clothing descriptions above, getting into a rideshare. The male later was identified as Goin.
Goin complied when police asked him to get out of the rideshare, at which point a detective observed what looked like blood on the subject's boots, the report said. Upon further conversation, Goin fled east on Via Roma Place. He was later apprehended in the parking structure of Summerlin Hospital, the report said.
After the arrest, detectives interviewed Goin, who said he understood Miranda Rights and wanted to talk to detectives, the report said. Goin told detectives he had left first period at school after he felt he was being bullied. He also told detectives he remembered jumping over a wall into the backyard of a house near his neighborhood, and that he remained in the yard for some time, the report said.
Goin told detectives he was aware he did something bad to a person inside the house, after going through a window. He told detectives he would not provide details about what occurred inside because everything was a blur, the report said.
Goin also told detectives he was aware he had a Karambit knife on him, and that he saw blood on the knife when he returned home. He said after a short time at home, he returned to school and saw police securing the crime scene on his way to work out at the gym.
According to the report, Goin told detectives that he had ordered the rideshare so that he could go to a friend's house to get rid of the knife. He said he made the connection that he had stabbed someone, when he saw reports on the news that someone had been stabbed in their home near his home.
Goin has been booked in Clark County juvenile detention center on one count of open murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.