LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) will soon award its youngest graduate in the history of the school.
Jack Rico, who enrolled at UNLV when he was just 13 years old, is set to graduate from the school on Dec. 14.
Rico, who will be known as the youngest graduate in the school's history, will receive his bachelor's degree. The degree will mark Rico's fifth, as he already has four associate's degrees from Fullerton College in California.
When he graduated from Fullerton in May 2020, CNN reported that Rico was also the youngest student to achieve that feat in the school's 107-year-old history.
According to Ru Andrade, his mother, Rico is graduating a semester early, with honors.
"I just love learning new stuff," Rico told CNN previously. "I love knowing more about the world and all the different things we could study."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.