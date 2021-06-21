LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 15-year-old from Las Vegas is headed to the Olympics.
Swimmer Katie Grimes qualified for the Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday.
Grimes, who is apart of the Sandpipers swim club, joins two Las Vegans who also qualified over the weekend, Erica Sullivan and Bella Sims. Bowe Becker, 23, will represent Las Vegas on the men's swimming team.
According to AP, Grimes outraced veteran Haley Anderson for the second spot at the Olympics, knocking more than 11 seconds off her personal best to touch second in 8:20.36.
"Speechless," said Grimes, who races for a club in Nevada. “I wasn't expecting that. I just wanted to finish it. I'm so honored to be in this meet, to be going to Tokyo."
KATIE x2‼️— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 20, 2021
Katie Ledecky and 15-year-old Katie Grimes are headed to the #TokyoOlympics in the women's 800m.@USASwimming | #SwimTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics
📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/7cVB5VHy0s
AP notes that in an interesting twist, Grimes is the same age as Katie Ledecky was when she won her first Olympic gold with a surprising victory in the 800 free at the 2012 London Olympics.
“To be able to be on the team with her,” Grimes said, “is gonna be awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.