APTOPIX US Swimming Olympic Trials

Katie Ledecky congratulates Katie Grimes after the women's 800 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 15-year-old from Las Vegas is headed to the Olympics.

Swimmer Katie Grimes qualified for the Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday.

Grimes, who is apart of the Sandpipers swim club, joins two Las Vegans who also qualified over the weekend, Erica Sullivan and Bella Sims. Bowe Becker, 23, will represent Las Vegas on the men's swimming team.

According to AP, Grimes outraced veteran Haley Anderson for the second spot at the Olympics, knocking more than 11 seconds off her personal best to touch second in 8:20.36.

"Speechless," said Grimes, who races for a club in Nevada. “I wasn't expecting that. I just wanted to finish it. I'm so honored to be in this meet, to be going to Tokyo."

AP notes that in an interesting twist, Grimes is the same age as Katie Ledecky was when she won her first Olympic gold with a surprising victory in the 800 free at the 2012 London Olympics.

“To be able to be on the team with her,” Grimes said, “is gonna be awesome.”

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.