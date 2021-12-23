LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are searching for a 15-year-old last seen in the valley on Dec. 17.
According to police, Hailey Chi could be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
She is described as a 5'2" Asian teenager with brown eyes, brown hair and glasses.
Anyone with information regarding Chi and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
