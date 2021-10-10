UPDATE: Las Vegas police have found Michael Carter, a 13-year-old boy reported missing on Sunday morning.
ORIGINAL STORY (OCT. 10):
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking the public's assistance in locating a 13-year-old boy last seen on Sunday morning.
Michael Carter was last seen on Oct. 10 around 9:30 a.m. near McCarran Airport. He might be in "severe" emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police said.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the word "RARE" written on the chest in blue, yellow, purple and green, black shorts, black shoes and a dark-colored backpack. He is 5'9" tall, 130 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 702-828-3111, LVMPD Missing Persons detail at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
