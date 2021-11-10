LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal funding is now available to Nevada families struggling to pay their power bills.
The aid is available through the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services. It's available to low-income families, according to Congressman Steven Horsford's office.
Applicants will have to submit proof of income for their entire household, as well as a copy of their lease or mortgage and their most recent utility bill, among other documents.
The funding comes as inflation surges to a 30 year high. According to the Department of Labor, the price of consumer goods shot up 0.9% from September to October. This year, it saw its biggest jump since 1990, rising 6.2% since November of 2020.
Apply for the Energy Assistance Program by clicking here.
