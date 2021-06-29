LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Tuesday, 125 teddy bears were donated to Adam's Place as part of a new partnership.
Adam's Place is an organization that helps kids cope with the death of a loved one. It kicked off a partnership with Assistance League of Las Vegas and its "Operation Bear Hug" program.
Operation Bear Hug has been providing teddy bears to people in a time of crisis since 1988. The 125 bears that were donated to Adam's Place will be put into backpacks and given to participants of Camp Cope.
Camp Cope is a program designed to help kids between the ages of five and 18 to learn how to process their feelings, and learn healthy coping methods after they experience a loss.
"If we don't address it, it's been known that kids go on to have higher crime rates, higher rates of depression, higher rates of suicide, and also low academic performance. There's all kinds of things that can be related back to losing someone in their life," said Beth Baughan, the program director at Adam's Place.
If you'd like to donate to Adam's Place and Camp Cope, click here.
