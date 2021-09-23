LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An 11-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in North Las Vegas.
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. near the area of Commerce and Ann.
Police said that the juvenile was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk when she was struck by a white Chevy pickup truck.
NLVPD says the girl was transported to a hospital and was in serious but stable condition. She is expected to survive, according to police.
The male driver of the truck remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. Speed and impairment were not considered to be factors, according to NLVPD.
The preliminary investigation does not put the driver of the truck at fault, police said.
