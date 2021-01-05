LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- FOX5 has some sad news to share about one of our recent Surprise Squad recipients.
You may remember 11-year-old Emilee Giamanco. Last year, the FOX5 Surprise Squad helped give her a birthday to remember by putting together a parade outside her Boulder City home.
Emilee was diagnosed with a rare childhood brain cancer. We were informed by family that Emilee passed away Monday afternoon.
On behalf of everyone at FOX5 and our Surprise Squad partners, we send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Giamanco family at this time.
To help with funeral costs, visit their GoFundMe page.
