LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas firefighters battled a fire early Saturday morning that was caused by fireworks.
According to the North Las Vegas Fire Department, crews responded to the 1300 Block of East Carey Avenue around 4:30 a.m. , June 19 after receiving reports that a home was on fire.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found two structures and several vehicles on fire, North Las Vegas fire said. Around 35 firefighters responded and contained the fire.
Three people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, however their conditions were unknow, North Las Vegas fire said. Nine cats and two dogs died in the fire.
While investigators were on scene, they determined that the fire was caused by fireworks and said damage was around $500,000.
Firefighters were not injured during the incident.
