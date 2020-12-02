LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Governor's Office of Economic Development has approved nearly $30 million in tax abatements for 11 Nevada companies expected to generate millions in tax revenue and create thousands of jobs in the state.
The office's Board of Directors on Wednesday approved a total of $29,572,900 abatements for the companies, which the office expects will generate $90,207,019 in tax revenue and create 1,991 jobs over the next 10 years.
“I am glad to welcome these companies to the Silver State to help to diversify our economy and create in-demand, high-skilled, and good-paying jobs,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a written statement.
The companies that were approved for abatements by the GOED Board Wednesday included six companies in Washoe County, three in Clark County and two in Lyon County.
Acorn Pulp Group, LLC in Washoe County received a an estimated $616,706 in tax abatements. The company is expected to produce $4,073,084 in tax revenues over the next 10 years and create 54 jobs at an average wage of $24.33 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $340,433,164 with 119 jobs.
American Battery Technology Company in Lyon County received an estimated $1,331,016 in tax abatements. It is expected to produce $7,544,803 in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 50 jobs at an average wage of $45.47 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $348,467,751 with 89 jobs. This project will also make a capital equipment investment of $18,091,250 with an estimated 160 construction jobs, according to the GOED.
Beyond Meat, Inc. in Washoe County received an estimated $4,390,290 in tax abatements. The company is expected to produce $13,488,036 in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 135 jobs at an average wage of $23.61 per hour and make an initial capital equipment investment of $42.2 million. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $903,162,299 that includes 343 jobs.
Centerline Structural Innovations, Inc. in Washoe County received an estimated $348,806 in tax abatements. The company is expected to generate an estimated $9,118,430 in tax revenues over the next 10 years, according to the GOED. The company will initially create 55 jobs at an average wage of $37.44 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $451,930,521 that includes 261 jobs. This project will also make a capital equipment investment of $3,351,051 and create an estimated 18 construction jobs.
GigaCrete, Inc. in Clark County received an estimated $454,337 in tax abatements. The GOED estimates that the company will produce $3,116,263 in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 25 jobs at an average wage of $26.10 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $114,693,517 that includes 70 jobs. This project will also make a capital equipment investment of $5,967,600.
Lithion Battery, Inc. in Clark County received an estimated $533,869 in tax abatements. The company is expected to produce $2,916,142 in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 22 jobs at an average wage of $30.41 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $140,921,666 that includes 65 jobs. This project will also make a capital equipment investment of $5,179,049.
Nanotech Energy Inc. in Washoe County received an estimated $20,716,652 in tax abatements but will produce $21,840,024 in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 57 jobs at an average wage of $30.56 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $586,085,854 that includes 302 jobs. This project will also make a capital equipment investment of $260,150,000 and create an estimated 171 construction jobs.
Safe Life Defense, LLC in Clark County received an estimated $288,532 in tax abatements. The company is expected to produce $12,853,427 in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 50 jobs at an average wage of $24.59. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $526,300,998 that includes 377 jobs. This project will also make a capital equipment investment of $2,319,300 and create an estimated 18 construction jobs.
SAMSARG, Inc. in Lyon County received an estimated $126,646 in tax abatements. The company is expected to produce $6,417,240 in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 25 jobs at an average wage of $53.88 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $725,722,245 that includes 180 jobs in addition to an estimated 46 construction jobs.
Sonoma Creamery LLC of Washoe County received an estimated $696,713 in tax abatements. The GOED estimates that the company will produce $5,841,253 in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 50 jobs at an average wage of $24.40 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $349,840,323 that includes 117 jobs. This project will also make a capital investment of $6,238,412, according to the GOED.
ZLINE Kitchen and Bath, LLC in Washoe County received an estimated $69,333 in tax abatements. The company is expected to produce $2,998,317 in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 25 jobs at an average wage of $26.86 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $80,199,234 that includes 77 jobs. This project will also make a capital equipment investment of $593,894 and create an estimated four construction jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.