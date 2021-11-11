LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- From an internment camp to serving our country. One of the Las Vegas Valley's oldest veteran got a special recognition today.
Roy Hashimura is 102-years-old, born in 1919. He served in the Army for four years in the 47th Infantry in Germany.
During World War II, before he served, his daughter said because Hashimura is Japanese American, he lived in an internment camp in the states after the Pearl Harbor attack. His daughter, Alice Lee, said that was a very hard time for him, but Lee said he's tough and healthy, and has lived a good life despite the hardships.
"He doesn't have any illnesses. He had COVID and he got over that, and pneumonia, he got over that, so I don't know what his secret is, but he's led a good life," Lee said. "He's an honest person, he's a hardworking person. He's a very charitable person and he has a lot of empathy and he's wonderful."
Hashimura met his wife, Anna Becker, while he was deployed in Germany. They had three kids and were happily married for 55 years.
The Sterling Ridge Senior Living center held a ceremony for all of its veteran residents today.
