LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local law enforcement launch the DUI strike team during Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Andrew Bennett, spokesman for the Office of Traffic Safety, said Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend is historically the "100 deadliest days" on Southern Nevada's roadways.
Officers from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol and the National Park Service launched an enforcement effort in and around Lake Mead National Recreation Area to keep the roads and waterways safe.
“During the pandemic, we saw an increase in roadway fatalities, and we can’t afford to have another increase on top of that increase," Bennett said.
According to Bennett, Nevada is currently up 8% of roadway fatalities compared to the same time last year.
Bennett said they're hopeful the ban on rideshare surge pricing that Gov. Steve Sisolak lifted Friday night will help the shortage of drivers on the road.
"There was many times where I couldn’t find a ride, or people know that I don’t drink, so I was getting calls at 2 in the morning to pick people up. We hope that with the additional resources with Uber and Lyft and rideshare, that they believe they’re going to be able to get more drivers on the roadway. We believe that will help combat the DUIs that we’re seeing," Bennett said.
So far this weekend, two people died in a crash along U.S. 95 near Rancho Drive and impairment was a factor in the crash.
Every Memorial Day weekend, Joan Eddowes advocates against drunk driving.
“We relive it every single time this time of the year comes around," she said.
In 1991, her son Mark Simon died in a crash caused by a drunk driver in Las Vegas. He was 17 years old.
“This is a copy of my son’s death certificate. This is what we don’t want another family to have to deal with. A death certificate is not as fun as when you give birth to a child, and then you get this 17 years later. It’s not fun, it’s not OK, I’m still angry over 30 years and to have these DUIs happen still ... it’s insane," Eddowes said.
She co-founded the organization Stop DUI, where they've provided hundreds of thousands of dollars to DUI victims.
“It is just down to the common responsibility of each individual drinking and partying and getting behind the wheel of a car. The pandemic to me is over, everybody is out, everybody is having fun but lets stay alive, don’t be stupid. Take your responsibility seriously," Eddowes said.
