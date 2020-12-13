LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fire broke out at a North Las Vegas salvage yard on Sunday morning.
According to the North Las Vegas Fire Department, the fire started about 3:30 a.m. on December 13 on the 2200 block of Crestline Loop Road, near Losee Road and I-15. Crews found a "cluster of roughly 100 crushed vehicles on fire."
The fire was quickly put out and crews stayed on scene to extinguish hot spots.
The response was four engines, one truck, one rescue and two battalion chiefs, totaling 28 firefighters from NLVFD and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.