Couples wait in line for marriage licenses at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau after it reopened Monday, April 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The date of October 10 is expected to be the busiest day for the Las Vegas wedding industry in 2020, leading to a bright spot for the struggling Wedding Capital of the World. 

The Clark County Marriage License Bureau saw lines wrapped around the block on Friday and Saturday. 

"[Friday] was the biggest day we've had in almost a decade," said Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya. 

Goya said the number of weddings is down 11% for the year, which is much better than expected during the pandemic. 

The weekend comes as Nevada's loosened capacity restrictions enter the second week, leading more couples to invite a biggest guest list to weddings. 

"This is a $2 billion industry... it supports thousands of local jobs, hundreds of small businesses. We need to recover along with everyone else," Goya said.  

