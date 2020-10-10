LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The date of October 10 is expected to be the busiest day for the Las Vegas wedding industry in 2020, leading to a bright spot for the struggling Wedding Capital of the World.
The Clark County Marriage License Bureau saw lines wrapped around the block on Friday and Saturday.
"[Friday] was the biggest day we've had in almost a decade," said Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya.
Our Marriage License Bureau issued its 1st same-sex marriage license #OTD in 2014. We’ve issued 25,162 such licenses to date #Vegas pic.twitter.com/0dgOryTagU— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 9, 2020
Goya said the number of weddings is down 11% for the year, which is much better than expected during the pandemic.
The weekend comes as Nevada's loosened capacity restrictions enter the second week, leading more couples to invite a biggest guest list to weddings.
"This is a $2 billion industry... it supports thousands of local jobs, hundreds of small businesses. We need to recover along with everyone else," Goya said.
