LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It has been one year since five Las Vegas cyclists were killed on US-95 near Searchlight. FOX5 takes a look at safety measures put in place in the last year.
On the morning of Dec. 10, 2020, the group of cyclists were on an annual ride when a box truck driver- who authorities said had nine times the amount of meth to be considered illegally impaired, veered and hit the group of cyclists killing five.
Erin Michelle Ray (39), Gerrard Suarez Nieva (41), Michael Todd Murray (57), Aksoy Ahmet (48), and Thomas Chamberlin Trauger (57) died at the scene.
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones said immediately after the crash, a lot of media outlets were interested which led to more conversations at the government and non-profit level.
"We’ve implemented changes to our ordinance to make sure that it’s very clear when a bicycle can use the full lane. That was something that was a little unclear before. Definitely at the legislature we worked with Senator Dallas Harris on similar legislation so that it applies across the state," Commissioner Jones said.
Jones has been at the forefront on the county level to get concrete action taken care of.
“We’ve re-striped a number of bike lanes on roadways here in the southwest, Torry Pines restriped bicycle lanes there, we’ve added lanes right now on Fort Apache. Hualapai,” Jones said.
Jones said more importantly the messaging to increase awareness of sharing the road has been critical.
Rob Hutchinson, outgoing president and now community liaison for Southern Nevada Bike Coalition, said other cycling groups in the community came together to bring three public awareness campaigns.
Each campaign is geared toward a certain audience.
Change Lanes for Bikes. It's the Law! was the first, targeted toward drivers. The second was Ride Safe: Know Before You Go geared toward new bike riders.
“What we noticed in 2020 during the pandemic is that bike sales were up more than they ever were in history. Regular bikes in particular were up 65% for that year and e-bikes were up 150%," Hutchinson said.
And the third and most recent campaign launched in November, Let's Get There Together.
“We wanted it to be like that’s someone's mom, that someone's brother, that’s my cousin, that’s my kid. We wanted everyone to be humanized like we all ride bikes- someone you know rides a bike and most cyclists also drive," Hutchinson said.
On Saturday Dec. 11, Ghost Bikes Las Vegas is organizing a public and free memorial ride.
It's called TEAMG Anniversary Memorial Ride. Cyclists are asked to meet at Shrine of The Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church at 55 E Reno Avenue starting at 6:45am. The ride starts at 7. Metro will escort riders at a cruiser pace down the strip for about 8 miles.
Commissioner Jones said it's an opportunity to come together as a community and think back at all lives that were lost from distracted or impaired drivers.
“We’ve lost some great people this year including a teacher and that’s really tragic and we have to continue to take action tragedy after tragedy to make sure they don’t happen again," Jones said.
