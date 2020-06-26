LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash at Balzar Avenue and Martin L. King Boulevard.
One person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Streets are closed at the intersection and northbound traffic is also impacted at Martin L. King Blvd. and Hassel.
