LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was taken into custody after a barricade incident in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday.
About 1 p.m. on Jan. 4, detectives went to a home in the 5300 block of Meadows Lilly Avenue to apprehend a wanted subject. The neighborhood is near Michael Way and Cheyenne Avenue, west of the North Las Vegas Airport.
For a few hours, one person refused to surrender and barricaded themselves inside a home. Police, SWAT and crisis negotiators responded.
The suspect was arrested without incident, police said.
