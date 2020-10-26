LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting at a west valley gas station parking lot on Monday night.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Brian Boxler, officers were called about 7:11 p.m. to 9475 W. Desert Inn Road, near Ft. Apache Road, for reports of gunfire in the parking lot.
Arriving officers secured the scene and found evidence of a shooting. A person who had been shot took themselves to a nearby hospital where police were called. Police said it appears the victim is connected to the shooting.
The person's condition was unknown Monday night.
Detectives were expected to be on scene for several hours for the investigation.
No roads are closed, but police said both the Terrible's gas station and a next-door Walgreens were closed.
