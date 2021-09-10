LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said three people were sitting outside when lightning struck near them Friday afternoon.
According to Las Vegas fire, the three construction workers were sitting outside near a pickup truck eating lunch when lighting hit the ground about 5 feet away from them.
Two of the construction workers were treated on scene and released. One of the individuals was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, though they are talking and conscious, Las Vegas fire noted.
3 victims near lightning strike, TOC: 2:04PM 1245 Lindell Rd 3 construction workers sitting outside next to PU truck eating lunch, lightning hit ground about 5 ft away, 2 treated on scene/released, 1 to HOSP to be checked out/talking & conscience #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/xt6hoTPlc6— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 10, 2021
"REMEMBER if you hear thunder seek shelter in a building or vehicle, if these three construction workers would have gotten in the truck, they probably would not have been injured," Las Vegas fire said in a follow up tweet.
The incident occurred at about 2:04 p.m. near 1245 Lindell Road.
