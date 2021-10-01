LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon near Charleston and Fremont.
According to police, the incident occurred about 1:41 p.m. in the 2700 block of Fremont Street.
Police responded to the area in response to a report that someone had been shot. A victim with a gunshot wound was transported to Sunrise Hospital Trauma in unknown condition.
The suspect has been taken into custody, according to polce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.