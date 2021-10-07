HACIENDA CRASH

One person was hospitalized following an auto versus pedestrian crash near Hacienda and Duneville on Thursday, Oct. 7. 2021.

 (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hacienda Avenue is closed in both directions between Jones Boulevard and Lindell Road following at a car versus pedestrian crash Thursday morning.

According to Las Vegas police, one person was transported to an area hospital just before 7 a.m. in unknown condition.

Avoid the area.

