LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities said one person and three dogs were killed in an east valley trailer park fire on Wednesday evening.
Homicide detectives and fire crews responded to 6223 E. Sahara Avenue, near Tree Line Drive, about 4:19 p.m. on Nov. 10 to investigate the death.
"Upon arrival, fire crews found a double-wide mobile home engulfed in fire throughout the interior. Fire crews aggressively attacked the fire with handlines while simultaneously performing search and ventilation operations," Clark County fire officials said.
One person and three dogs were found dead inside.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known on Wednesday night. A total of 37 fire personnel responded to the blaze.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
