LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near the Boulevard Mall.
According to police, a woman was hit by a car around 7 p.m. on August 3 near South Maryland Parkway and East Katie Avenue. One woman died at the scene.
Police said another pedestrian hit was taken to the hospital, as well as the driver.
No additional details were immediately available. Avoid the area.
