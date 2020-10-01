LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two 1 October survivors laid a single red rose at each memorial at the Healing Garden, a tradition they have carried out every year since the deadly shooting that killed 60 people.
“My friends and I come down every year, we have every anniversary, and bring a flower for each one of our angels,” said 1 Ocotober survivor Kelly Hall.
“Just to pay tribute to them and be thankful for our lives and thankful that we have been able to continue to make memories,” said 1 October survivor Candace Herling
Hall and Herling went to the concert together and narrowly escaped with their lives, jumping over others to get away from gunfire.
“At a moment’s notice the gunfire stopped and that’s when my girlfriend Candace said ‘we need to go.’ And a lot of people started yelling ‘run,” said Hall. “One thing that I remember vividly was all the helicopters overhead. The noise we heard. The gunshots we heard.”
Although neither Hall or Herling knew any of the victims personally, they take the time every year to lay a single rose for each one at the Healing Garden.
“I just hope they didn’t suffer and I want them to know how much they are missed and loved even though I didn’t know one of them personally.”
While the experience of surviving the deadliest shooting in American history is something they will never forget, both said the pain and grief they feel subsides a little more each year.
“Time heals all wounds. And it’s nice to have a very supportive group of friends that I was with and my family,” said Hall.
“I’m far more grateful for my life this year compared to the grief that we experienced a year ago,” said Herling.
