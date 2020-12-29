HENDERSON, NEVADA (FOX5) -- Henderson police have arrested five suspects in connection to a series of ATM thefts that begin in the area in November.
Stanley Booker, 37, Demarcus Dosewell, 34, Dominique Owens, 29, Jecorian McCutcheaon, 27, and George Densley, 39 were arrested on Dec. 16 and booked into the Henderson Detention Center for possession of stolen property.
Henderson police say four of the men are from Houston, Texas and just Densley is from Las Vegas.
Additionally, Booker, Dosewell and Densley were charged with theft and destruction of property. Densley was charged with failing to register as a convicted person.
Police say they worked with the FBI in Las Vegas, Houston and New Orleans and with the Houston Police Department during the investigation.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.