LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide early Sunday morning.
About 4:30 a.m. on April 25, Lt. Ray Spencer with the department's homicide unit said there was a shooting at the Hawaiian Marketplace on Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
One person was killed and another person was hospitalized, he said. The suspect was in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
