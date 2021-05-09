LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was killed in a crash northeast of the Las Vegas Valley early Sunday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol said about 7 a.m. on May 9, the crash involved a wrong-way driver and a tractor trailer on I-15 northbound near Valley of Fire State Park.
Additional details of the crash were not immediately available.
#Breaking fatal crash involving a wrong way driver versus a tractor trailer on I-15 NB at Clark County Mile Marker 75 (near Valley of Fire). Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 9, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.