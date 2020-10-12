LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was killed and two were injured in stabbings Sunday night in downtown.
According to police, at approximately 10:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to investigate a stabbing that occurred near 9th Street and Bonneville Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers located three victims suffering from stab wounds. Two of the victims were transported to UMC Trauma, while the third victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
According to police, the investigation indicated the victims were involved in an altercation with an unidentified male. During the confrontation, the suspect stabbed all three victims and fled on foot.
The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's office.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
Get the gloves off Metro! Time to remove the scum from the planet. The good citizens stand by the police 100%
