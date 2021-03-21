LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A crash early Sunday morning left a motorcyclist dead and two others in critical condition, police said.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, they responded to the crash about 3 a.m. on March 21 at Mountain Vista Street and Tropicana Avenue.
A 2009 Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle was speeding westbound on Tropicana toward a green traffic signal at Mountain Vista, police said, when a 2008 Chrysler 300 was turning left on a flashing yellow signal.
The Chrysler turned left and was hit by the motorcycle, police said. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle into the roadway. He was pronounced dead on scene.
The motorcyclist was identified by police as a 31-year-old man from Las Vegas. His name will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
The driver, a 41-year-old man, and passenger, a 40-year-old woman, of the Chrysler were taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition. The rear passenger of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man, was uninjured.
The rider's death marked the 22nd traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021.
