LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said one person died in a three-car hit-and-run crash on Friday night.
About 10:38 p.m. on March 26, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened at Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street, in the east valley.
According to police, a silver 2003 Ford Explorer was speeding westbound on Charleston. At the same time, a gray 2008 Pontiac G6 was driving southbound on Honolulu at the intersection with a green traffic signal and a maroon 2006 Chevrolet Uplander minivan was stopped at a red signal going east on Charleston.
Police said the Ford went through the red light, hitting the Pontiac. The Pontiac then hit the front of the stopped Chevrolet.
The driver of the Pontiac was killed on scene, police said. Their death marked the 24th traffic-related fatality LVMPD has investigated in 2021.
No one in the Chevrolet was injured.
The Ford's driver, identified as 38-year-old Samson Baughman, fled on foot but was soon caught. Baughman showed signs of impairment, police said, and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of DUI resulting in death, duty to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death.
He was expected in court for an initial appearance on Saturday afternoon.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
