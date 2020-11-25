LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person has been transported to a medical facility for injuries after a fire in Pahrump late Tuesday night, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
An alert sent out from the sheriff's office around 11 p.m. said that deputies were assisting Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue with a structure fire near Blagg and Jarvis Road.
Structure fire Blagg and Jarvis area https://t.co/R7tayZrjxa pic.twitter.com/OhGgKV1kmq— Nye County Sheriff (@NyeSheriff) November 25, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.