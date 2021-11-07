LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person went to the hospital with "serious smoke inhalation" after a house caught on fire in the northwest valley early Sunday morning.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded on Nov. 7 around 3:58 a.m. to a fire at 5121 Meadow Rock Avenue. Arriving firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from the garage of a one-story house.
According to LVFR, firefighters were advised that two occupants were out of the house, but one was suffering from smoke inhalation. They were transported to University Medical Center Trauma for treatment.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, and is believed to have started in the garage. It "gutted" the garage with an estimated damage of $75,000, according to LVFR.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
