LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was critically injured following a shooting just west of the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning.
About 4:45 a.m. near Wynn Road and Pioneer Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to a report of a shooting involving a 37-year-old man.
The victim was taken to UMC Trauma in critical condition where he will undergo surgery, police told FOX5.
Wynn Road will be shut down from Spring Mountain north to Pioneer Avenue. Avoid the area.
Additional details surrounding the shooting were unknown Thursday morning.
This is an active investigation.
