LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was hospitalized after a fire at an apartment complex in Henderson.
Henderson Fire spokesperson Kathleen Richards said the fire started around 5 a.m. at an apartment complex on Center Street, near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road.
Richards said the fire was contained to a single first floor apartment in the area. One person was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.
