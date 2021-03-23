DECATUR WINDMILL CRASH

One person was injured following a three-vehicle crash near Decatur and Windmill on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

 (Traffic camera)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was injured in a three-vehicle collision near Decatur Blvd. and Windmill Lane, according to police.

About 1:57 p.m., Las Vegas police responded to a crash involving one SUV, one pickup truck and an additional unknown vehicle. One person was transported to UMC in unknown condition.

Windmill is shut down in both directions. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.