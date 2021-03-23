LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was injured in a three-vehicle collision near Decatur Blvd. and Windmill Lane, according to police.
About 1:57 p.m., Las Vegas police responded to a crash involving one SUV, one pickup truck and an additional unknown vehicle. One person was transported to UMC in unknown condition.
Windmill is shut down in both directions. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
