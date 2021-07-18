LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County firefighters said one person was hospitalized after a fire in Spring Valley early Sunday morning.
About 3 a.m. on July 18, the Clark County Fire Department was called to the fire on Walnut Creek Drive, near Flamingo Road and Buffalo Drive.
The single-story home was showing smoke and flame coming from the front of the house, CCFD said. Firefighters were told an elderly person was still inside the home.
The first arriving unit started putting the fire out from the outside, as access wasn't possible. Once the fire was knocked down, crews found the person inside. The person was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition.
A total of 33 firefighters responded, CCFD said. Damage was estimated at $150,000. Two adults and three children were displaced.
