LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said one person was killed in a crash in the southeast valley on Wednesday.
About 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 24, police responded to the crash at Russell Road and Stephanie Street. The crash involved a white Ford Escape and a white Chevrolet Silverado.
One person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and another person was pronounced dead on scene.
The intersection of Stephanie and Russell have been shut down. Police ask drivers to avoid the area as this is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.