LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a person was killed in an early Saturday morning crash.
About 1:32 a.m. on Jan. 9, police said a 2009 Toyota Camry was speeding westbound on Pebble Road. The car left the travel lane, hit a curb and left the roadway. Police said it continued through the intersection of Pebble and Manalang Road before hitting a cement wall.
The driver of the Toyota was dead on scene. Police said their death marked the seventh traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021.
The driver's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
