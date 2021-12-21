LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said one person died in a crash at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Sahara Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Police said the crash took place right before 1:30 a.m. According to authorities, one of the drivers is suspected of impairment.
LVMPD said the intersection will be closed in all directions for several hours. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
