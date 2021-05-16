LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The driver of a vehicle was killed on Sunday evening when their car crashed into a pole, police said.
North Las Vegas police responded to the crash about 5 p.m. on May 16 at Lake Mead Boulevard and 5th Street.
The identity of the driver will be released after next of kin has been notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
