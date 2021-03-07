LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a person was killed in a crash on the highway near downtown early Sunday morning.
The department said about 4 a.m. on March 7 that the crash involved a motorcycle rider on U.S. 95 northbound at Eastern Avenue.
Details of the crash were not immediately available.
#TrafficAlert fatal motorcycle crash US95 NB, at Eastern. All traffic being diverted off at Eastern. PIO on scene. Media staging at Eastern/US95 NB on ramp. #drivesafeNV #ridesafeNV #livesareontheline #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/UVWZ2XRdGr— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 7, 2021
The rider's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
