LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police said one person was killed in a crash involving a van and a semi-truck on Thursday.
The crash was reported at 4 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Warm Springs and Eastgate roads. One person was taken to a nearby hospital where they died.
The intersection was closed for the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
