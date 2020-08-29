LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person died in a house fire in the east valley on Saturday, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
CCFD responded about 12:38 p.m. on August 29 to a reported fire at 2631 Heritage Drive. Because someone was reported to be inside, an additional two engines and an air unit also responded, with 40 total personnel.
Firefighters said there was heavy fire on the building and it was extinguished by 1:13 p.m. Inside, crews found one person dead.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The identity of the deceased person will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
