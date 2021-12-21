LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a fatal crash on Tuesday afternoon in the east valley.
The crash was reported about 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Tropicana Avenue and Sandhill Road.
One person was taken to Sunrise Trauma where they died. The driver of the other vehicle involved remained on scene, police said.
The intersection is expected to be shut down for several hours.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
