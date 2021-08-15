8/15 fatal nhp
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said one person died in a crash early Sunday morning.

About 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, NHP responded to the two-car crash on I-15 southbound to westbound Blue Diamond Road ramp. One driver was killed in the crash, according to NHP.

The ramp reopened about 9:45 a.m.

Details of the crash were not immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

