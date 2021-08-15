LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said one person died in a crash early Sunday morning.
About 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, NHP responded to the two-car crash on I-15 southbound to westbound Blue Diamond Road ramp. One driver was killed in the crash, according to NHP.
The ramp reopened about 9:45 a.m.
Details of the crash were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
#breaking Fatal Crash I-15SB to go SR160 WB. Entire SB ramp to SR160 is closed. Use alternate route. #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/dYfksQ5iZ5— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 15, 2021
