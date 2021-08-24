LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A passenger died and a driver is injured after a crash on Needles Highway in Laughlin late Tuesday morning.
According to Nevada Highway Patrol, on Aug. 24 around 11:13 a.m., a Dodge Ram was stopped at a stop sign on Bruce Woodbury Drive at the intersection with Needles Highway. The Dodge then entered the path of a Ford Windstar traveling northbound, causing the Ford to spin and overturn.
Emergency personnel transported the Ford's driver to a local hospital. The passenger was pronounced dead on scene, NHP said.
The Dodge drive was not injured, remained at the scene and displayed no signs of impairment, according to NHP.
The death marks the 85th traffic-related fatality for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in 2021.
The identity of the deceased passenger will be released by the Clark County Coroner pending notification of next of kin.
