LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said detectives were on scene of a fatal crash Tuesday night.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the crash happened about 8 p.m. on September 22 near Russell Road and Maryland Parkway.
The driver of one vehicle died on scene, while the other stayed at the scene in unknown condition. Lt. Brett Ficklin said a newer Honda Civic was driving eastbound on Russell when it was hit by an older model Dodge 300 on the rear passenger side.
Ficklin said the 300 lost control in its lane before the crash, hitting a traffic pole before the crash. Detectives were on scene investigating why that is. They don't believe impairment is a factor.
Police said Russell is closed between Spencer and Paradise.
Ficklin said this marked the 73rd fatality for the year, "which is way too many," he said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
An unknown condition, obviously still alive.
