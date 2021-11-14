LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man is dead after an argument led to a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store early Sunday morning.
On Nov. 14 around 3:29 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received multiple reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 4300 block of South Grand Canyon Drive near Rochelle Avenue.
Responding officers found a man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Police said the victim and an unidentified man were in an argument in the parking lot. The argument escalated to a physical fight, and the suspect took out a gun and shot the victim, according to police.
The identity of the victim, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
The suspect then fled the area, police said.
The LVMPD is asking anyone with information about the incident or suspect to contact them at 702-828-3521, homicide@lvmpd.com or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, www.crimestoppersofnv.com to remain anonymous.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
